Mr Porter launches capsule collection, adds new section for small sustainable labels

Mr Porter has launched a new multi-brand capsule collection called ‘Small World’, and has also introduced a new section to its website, called ‘Craftsmanship Code’, which highlights small brands with a purpose.

A total of 33 brands are included in ‘Small World’, all of which have been chosen for qualities such as their provenance, skilled heritage craftsmanship, their support of regional artisans or the use of recycled and low-impact materials.

Sixteen of those brands are new to Mr Porter.

One of the highlights of the capsule include a reversible camouflage-print field jacket by Double Eleven which has been upcycled from a rare 1956 Belgian Military Half Tent.

Meanwhile, a new section called ‘The Craftsmanship Code’ has been introduced to the Mr Porter website to champion products made by brands that are sustainable and make a positive contribution to their communities.

The company’s buying director Sam Kershaw said the new section looks to spotlight “smaller artisanal partners that are creating world-class product in time-honoured ways”.