Mr Porter launches exclusive capsule with Marni

Luxury online menswear retailer Mr Porter has launched its first exclusive capsule collection with Italian fashion house, Marni.

The 26-piece ready-to-wear curated ‘Marni Mania’ collection features reinterpreted classic signature styles of the fashion house, with a focus on its brushed striped mohair and Nappa leathers.

Key styles include a cardigan and pant co-ord in striped cream, pink and navy brushed mohair, while Marni’s mohair blend is used in matching accessories including a beanie, scarf and socks. There is a natural Nappa leather tracksuit in magenta pink, a colourway exclusive to Mr Porter, which is punctuated with a collegiate black stripe on both the jacket’s arms and trackpant’s legs.

Alongside the ready-to-wear offering, there are cotton jersey T-shirts and hoodies, offered in exclusive Mr Porter colourways, including white or pink, each with either an acid-blue or leopard-print Marni feline logo emblazoned across the chest.

The collection also introduces the new Marnigram print, incorporated into a silk twill short-sleeved shirt and matching shorts co-ord. This exclusive Marnigram print features a gridded white pattern of flowers, hearts and moons, a design first for the Italian fashion house.

Commenting on the collection, Sam Kershaw, buying director at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “We are delighted to launch this first exclusive collection with our friends at Marni. The house continues to grow in cultural significance, attracting a new and exciting audience via its modern design aesthetic. There is a strong appetite for the brand among our customers, so we are pleased to have worked with Marni to create a special, original collection exclusively to them.”

Image: Mr Porter

Image: Mr Porter