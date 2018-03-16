Mr Porter starts selling Cartier watches

What's the time? Mr Porter and Cartier might have the answer for you. As Yoox Net-a-Porter group works to become a go-to destination for jewelry and watches, they have partnered with Cartier. Earlier this week, Net-a-Porter launched a dedicated jewelry and watches section on their website, and Mr Porter subsequently has rolled out a selection of Santos de Cartier pieces.

The collection will officially be for sale beginning April 5, and includes seven pieces from the Santos de Cartier range, and includes a black grained leather strap style exclusive to Mr Porter.

“The new Santos de Cartier watch is an authentic and contemporary re-working of a classic. It presents an excellent opportunity to provide our global Mr Porter customer with a brand that we know they have been waiting for,” said Toby Bateman, Mr Porter’s managing director.

Mr Porter has stocked Cartier eyewear for a while, and their customers have long requested the online retailer to stock Cartier watches. Cartier and Yoox Net-a-Porter's strong business relationship dates back to 2017 when Net-a-Porter debuted their Panthère de Cartier watches.

Investing in Swiss watches is a tricky business right now though. As Apple watches have taken a share of the watch market, sales of Swiss watches have declined in the United States. The good news for Yoox Net-a-Porter group is that they are responding to customer demand, so they know the shoppers are already there. Cartier's watch launch will bring Mr Porter's total portfolio of watch brands to 16.

