Mr Porter taps Italian label Loro Piana for exclusive capsule collection

Menswear e-tailer Mr Porter has teamed up with Italian luxury label Loro Piana for a 10-piece capsule collection.

The collection, which marks Loro Piana’s first collaboration with a retailer, is centred around the label’s unique interpretation of classic blue denim and is available exclusively on Mr Porter.

The capsule comprises functional outerwear, knitwear, shirting and shoes, made with a range of materials including fine wools, jerseys, cottons and cashmeres.

Standout pieces include a camp-collar denim shirt, summer city walk suede-trimmed denim loafers, cable-knit baby cashmere sweaters, and a virgin wool-blend denim bomber jacket.

To accompany the launch of the collection, Mr Porter has also published a dedicated Journal story about landscape painter Andrew Gifford whose commitment to his art, the retailer said, “is reflective of Loro Piana’s ongoing dedication to high-quality craft and textile innovation”.