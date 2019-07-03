MSGM to launch activewear line

Italian clothing brand MSGM has announced that it will be launching an activewear line, according to WWD. The line will be available through retail and wholesale come February 2020.

This is founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti’s first venture into the activewear world, which features clothing for sports, training, and leisure, for his brand. The announcement also follows the launch of its underwear collection for men and women, which was unveiled earlier this year.

With this new line, Giorgetti focuses on comfort and technical materials along with seamless pieces. The collection will include tops, leggings, sweatshirts, and more with the brand’s lettering.