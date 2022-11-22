Mulberry and Chanel among the winners at the Walpole British Luxury Awards

The Walpole British Luxury Awards, which celebrates the contribution that luxury and high-end businesses make to the UK, honoured Mulberry, Chanel, Edward Sexton, Fortnum & Mason and Harris Tweed Hebrides at its 2022 event.

Mulberry was awarded the Sustainable Brand of the Year, recognising the progress that it has made towards its ‘Made to Last Manifesto’. The British heritage brand was also honoured for its ongoing commitment to transform to a regenerative and circular model, encompassing the entire supply chain by 2030 and its pledge to become net-zero by 2035.

The Visionary Award, recognising and celebrating an individual who has shown exceptional creativity and vision throughout their career was awarded to Savile Row tailor Edward Sexton. He was recognised for “propelling Savile Row from the preserve of the gentry and the city to the playground of rock stars and celebrities”.

While Harris Tweed Hebrides, whose commitment to and excellence in the development and preservation of textiles skills on the Isle of Lewis, were presented with the Made in the UK accolade for driving significant growth to key export destinations including South Korea and the US.

Image: Walpole / Getty by Dave Benett; Edward Sexton

Fortnum & Mason and The Great British Public were also honoured with the Creative Collaboration Award for the Platinum Pudding created in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the British Pullman, A Belmond Train x Wes Anderson won Luxury Storyteller and The Macallan was presented with the Luxury Innovation award.

In addition, luxury hotel Gleneagles took home the British Luxury Brand of the Year, which for the first time in the award's history was decided by a voting academy comprised of 250 Walpole member CEOs.

Walpole also recognised Chanel with the Cultural Contribution Award for its “significant impact on, and contribution to, the cultural and artistic landscape of the UK”. The accolade was in recognition of the French fashion house's investment in the arts with its global Chanel Culture Fund.

Walpole’s chief executive, Helen Brocklebank, said in a statement: “This year we received a record number of nominations from British brands at the forefront of innovation, craftsmanship, hospitality, design and sustainability who positively contribute to the evolving economic and cultural impact of British luxury globally.

“Not only do this year’s winners stand out for their exceptional products and services, but they are notable for their investment in the UK, local economies, employment, arts, and culture which is exactly what this country needs from business right now.”