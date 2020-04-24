Mulberry delivers first batch of PPE to NHS

British heritage brand Mulberry has been producing re-usable PPE gowns in its Somerset factories for the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust to support in the protection of NHS frontline workers.

Mulberry is expected to produce more than 8,000 gowns in the coming weeks and has delivered the first batch of PPE to NHS frontline workers to help the health service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The designer label has sourced a fluid-resistant, washable material that ensures the PPE gowns can be laundered and used safely multiple times for non-surgical use, in line with government-issued guidelines for PPE equipment.

While the initial delivery went to its hospitals local to the factories, Mulberry has also explained that it is in conversations with a number of other NHS Trusts around the country as to how it can support in the supply of PPE equipment.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive officer of Mulberry, said in a statement: “I’m so pleased Mulberry is able to play a role in supporting the NHS and the vital work they do in the fight against Covid-19.

“I’m proud the Mulberry team was able to work so quickly to transform our leather goods factories to start producing PPE equipment and play our part in protecting local communities.”

The Somerset-based brand is also supporting their local Bristol ‘Scrub Hub’ - a network of voluntary community groups who are making scrubs to order for NHS staff. Using state-of-the-art machinery, Mulberry are cutting large volumes of fabric to pattern which is then ready to be stitched by volunteers.

Mulberry hits 75,000 pounds for its fundraising coronavirus appeal

In addition, Mulberry has also raised more than 75,000 pounds via its ‘My Local’ coronavirus appeal in support of the National Emergencies Trust since its launch in March. The initiative has seen a line-up of digital gigs on its social media as part of its ‘Take Root, Branch Out’ campaign featuring Joy Crookes, Austin Williams and Arlo Park.

The virtual performances continue on April 26 with upcoming singer Olivia Dean, while British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan takes over on April 28, playing his latest single Oh Please, as well as favourites from his breakthrough album Lighting Matches, and on April 30, Michelin-starred chef and Somerset local Merlin Labron-Johnson teaches Mulberry fans the secrets to making the perfect rhubarb and lemon verbena pavlova.

In May, singer Alfie Templeman will perform his new single Happiness in Liquid Form and Jodie Harsh brings the Harsh Houseparty to Mulberry with a live DJ set.

All funds raised will be distributed by the National Emergencies Trust to local UK charities and support groups, who can most effectively and efficiently support communities and individuals in need.

John Herriman, chief executive officer of the National Emergencies Trust, added: “We are delighted to have the support of Mulberry. As a charity, this sense of togetherness is always at the forefront of our mind as we support local communities across the UK dealing with this crisis.

“Charities, grass-root organisations and groups are able to collaborate as a result of National Emergencies Trust funding helping them to support vulnerable people at their time of greatest need. We would be unable to do this vital work without the amazing backing of Mulberry and our other partners.”

Images: courtesy of Mulberry