Mulberry launches 50th-anniversary ‘Icon Editions’ collection

British heritage brand Mulberry is celebrating its 50th anniversary year with a series of Mulberry Editions drops, featuring a hand-picked collection of the brand’s “most era-defining silhouettes,” which have been recreated in collectable, miniature sizes.

The Mulberry Editions collections aim to celebrate an aspect of its heritage or introduce a collaborative partnership that “chimes with the spirit of our brand,” explains the British brand, as well as having a sustainable approach at the heart of each design process “to build a legacy for the next 50 years and beyond”.

The limited-edition drops will launch throughout 2021 and each will “fondly pay homage as well as boldly breaking the rules to create something new that is beautiful, functional, and made to last”.

The first drop is the ‘Icon Editions’ collection that pays tribute to the legacy of some of Mulberry’s most influential creative decades of the past two decades, including Nicholas Knightly, Emma Hill and Johnny Coca.

The collection features the Iris, Amberley, Bayswater, Bayswater Tote, the newly relaunched Alexa alongside the Roxanne, all in miniature forms. The Roxanne, a luggage-inspired silhouette, first debuted in autumn/winter 2003 and is reintroducing its free-spirited stud and belt detailing to a new generation.

The block-colour bags of the collection are crafted from Mulberry’s signature sustainable leather, a heavy grain style responsibly sourced from environmentally accredited tanneries with a Gold rating, available in Pale Slate, Chalk, Oak, Deep Amber, and Mulberry Green.

Each silhouette is also offered in its own playful iteration of an archival check, electrified with the eye-catching Mulberry Pink shade that will appear across wider 2021 collections.

The ‘Icon Editions’ bags will be available in Mulberry stores and at mulberry.com, with prices ranging from 495 to 1050 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Mulberry