Mulberry launches collaboration with Rejina Pyo

British heritage brand Mulberry, which has collaborated with the likes of Paul Smith, Nicholas Daley, Richard Malone, and Priya Ahluwalia, is placing the spotlight on UK-based South Korean designer Rejina Pyo with a new limited-edition collection as part of its Mulberry Editions series.

The collaboration sees Pyo, who is celebrating the 10thanniversary of her eponymous label this year, drawing inspiration from Mulberry’s iconic designs on a timeless and elegant collection of bags, accessories, ready-to-wear and jewellery, with playful touches including a leather Teddy Bear keyring.

Mulberry x Rejina Pyo campaign Credits: Mulberry - shot by photographer Gwen Trannoy

Commenting on the collaboration, Pyo said in a statement: “When I collaborate with someone, it’s important for me to consider what they value, what they bring to the world, and how they treat people.

“The timeless design and Made to Last ethos really resonated with me. Mulberry creates pieces you want to cherish and treasure for a long time, it’s that essence that I always aim to imbue in my own brand.”

Mulberry x Rejina Pyo collection unveiled

The Mulberry x Rejina Pyo collection includes a reworked version of Mulberry's archival Blenheim silhouette, where its roomy exterior pockets have been stripped back, and the knotted closure has been borrowed from Pyo’s own collections. While an understated top handle crossbody sees the designer draw inspiration from the Clovelly bag family.

The collection also highlights both brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing, with all leather sourced from environmentally accredited tanneries and carbon neutral through offsetting with the World Land Trust.

Alongside the leather goods, Pyo’s signature minimalist style has been highlighted across the ready-to-wear offering inspired by the idea of British design archetypes. Highlights include an oversized camel coat crafted in organic cotton, a belted suit in a heritage check made from responsibly sourced wool, and a draped knit top in an autumnal leaf green alpaca blend.

The collection also features two pairs of earrings and a necklace with a unique textural finish.

The limited-edition Mulberry x Rejina Pyo collection is available online and at select Mulberry and Rejina Pyo stores. Prices range from 175 to 1,195 pounds.

