Mulberry launches its first carbon-neutral range

Mulberry is continuing its commitment to becoming net-zero by 2035 with the launch of its first carbon-neutral collection, the ‘Lily Zero’.

The ‘Lily Zero’ comprises 12 styles, which are fully carbon-neutral from field to shop floor, crafted in Mulberry’s carbon-neutral Somerset factories using carbon-neutral leather from a tannery in Germany, which measures, reduces and offsets its carbon emissions.

Mulberry also adds that alongside Lily Zero, the same carbon-neutral leather is used on all its heavy grain styles, making up 26 percent of its autumn-winter 2022 collection.

In addition, the British label has also undertaken a Life Cycle Assessment to analyse the full carbon emissions of the range including components, transport, and packaging, all of which have been additionally offset with the World Land Trust, Mulberry’s carbon offsetting partner.

Mulberry continues commitment to sustainable handbags

The Lily, a day-to-evening bag featuring the brand’s unique Postman’s Lock hardware, was first launched in 2010. It has become one of Mulberry’s signature silhouettes as it is available in various sizes and styles including both original and top handle.

The new carbon neutral ‘Lily Zero’ range will feature a selection of classic and seasonal colours, from timeless black and oak to bright Mulberry pink.

Image: Mulberry

Mulberry chief executive Thierry Andretta, said in a statement: “I’m very proud to launch Lily Zero, Mulberry’s first carbon-neutral range, which represents another step on our sustainability journey, towards increased transparency and our goal of Net Zero by 2035.

“The Lily Zero demonstrates what we can achieve together through working closely with our long-term partners. This reinforces Mulberry’s commitment to a sustainable future, outlined in our ambitious Made to Last manifesto published last year during our fiftieth anniversary.”

Alongside the new range, the Lily Zero campaign includes an Instagram AR filter, which allows the user to fully immerse themselves in the ethereal, futuristic environment, as well as virtually try on the new bag.

Lily Zero will be available globally in Mulberry stores and online from May 12, with prices starting at 950 pounds.

Image: Mulberry

Mulberry launches podcast

To coincide with the launch and to explore the origins of leather’s place in fashion history and its role in a sustainable future, Mulberry has launched the ‘Made to Last’ podcast, hosted by fashion journalist Susie Lau. The podcast series features three episodes to bring to life areas of the manifesto by the same name featuring views from fashion designer Nicholas Daley to fashion historian Judith Watt and Rob Percival, writer and head of food policy at the Soil Association.