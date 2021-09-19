Mulberry unveils designer collaboration with Richard Malone

British fashion brand Mulberry has unveiled the latest chapter in its Mulberry Editions with Irish-born, London-based Richard Malone as part of the brand’s 50th anniversary.

For the limited edition Mulberry x Richard Malone capsule collection, Malone has reinterpreted two Mulberry bags that feature the iconic Postman’s lock - the Bayswater, one of Mulberry’s most recognisable designs, and the Darley.

Unveiled during Malone’s spring/summer 2022 show at the V&A Museum, during London Fashion Week, the collection blends Mulberry’s heritage with the designer’s own bold design language, taking the functional aesthetics of early and mid-century bags.

The starting point for the capsule was the adaptability and longevity of luggage and travel bags, explains Mulberry in the press release, as well as Malone drawing inspiration from Mulberry’s archives where he was struck by “the pragmatism, purpose and quiet confidence of the designs,” and the way they could effortlessly adapt to fit the demands of a busy lifestyle and slot seamlessly into a wardrobe for decades.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

For the collection, Malone has deconstructed the Bayswater, transporting interior design details, such as pockets, piping and serial numbered fobs to the exterior of the bags. By reworking this classic, it gave way to two new silhouettes, the Triangle Bayswater and a cylindrical version, the Barrel Bag.

Malone also puts his own stamp on Mulberry’s signature hardware, the postman’s lock, which is found on both the Bayswater and the Darley, encasing it in leather for a subtle, modern update.

Mulberry x Richard Malone launches during London Fashion Week

To highlight both Mulberry and Malone’s commitment to British craftsmanship and sustainability, an eco-friendly version of the brand’s signature scotchgrain material, which has been a key part of Mulberry collections for decades, is used across all styles. It is now crafted from innovative Bio-Synthetic materials, repurposing inedible cereal waste into a hard-wearing, lightweight material that looks and feels the same as the original textured leather. Any leather used, for instance, on the straps and handles, is from Gold standard, environmentally accredited tanneries.

Mulberry described the collection as a “celebration of function as much as form,” that is “pared-back yet impactful,” while adding that the geometric shapes echo the architectural silhouettes that Malone is renowned for in his own collections.

The purity of the design has been translated to the collections “punchy” colour palette of blue, red, green and white, inspired by post-modern and 1970s design.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

Richard Malone said in a statement: “Collaborating with Mulberry feels like a natural fit for me - I really respect that they have meaningful conscious values and ambitious sustainability plans in place.

“The whole process has been so rewarding; Mulberry have been true collaborators, giving me genuine creative free rein. At its heart, this collection is all about function: creating really great bags that I hope people will love and wear for years.”

Thierry Andretta, chief executive at Mulberry, added: “We are delighted to unveil Richard Malone’s contribution to the Mulberry Editions series. His innovative take on our design DNA, and reinterpretation of two of our most loved bags – coupled with our shared passion for and commitment to our Made to Last values of quality and sustainability – make this a truly exciting moment for Mulberry as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.”

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

Mulberry x Richard Malone capsule collection consists of a Bayswater, Mini Bayswater, Small Darley and two new styles The Triangle Bayswater and Barrel Bag, as well as accessories including a Coin Pouch and Key Fob. The collection launches digitally on mulberry.com on September 19 and in stores globally on September 20. The first Mulberry Edition designer collaboration launched in June with designer Priya Ahluwalia, who reimagined Mulberry’s Portobello Tote and an assortment of scarves in her signature vibrant aesthetic. Malone’s collection will be followed up with a capsule designed by Nicholas Daley in November.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

Image: courtesy of Mulberry