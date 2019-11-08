Mulo has launched a slipper collaboration with Hamilton and Hare, the men's designer underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and travelwear brand.

The collaboration combines Mulo’s classic slipper silhouette with Hamilton and Hare's ethos of using soft, natural fabrics.

The Mulo x Hamilton and Hare comes in Mulo’s contemporary backless, slip-on design and is available in a blue suede colourway and features Hamilton and Hare’s signature blue and white striped fabric in the inner sole of the slipper.

This marks the first time the brands have collaborated, but as former Walpole 'Brands of Tomorrow' recipients, Mulo in 2015 and Hamilton and Hare in 2018, it makes a clever match-up.

The slipper retails for 145 pounds and is available from MrPorter and Muloshoes.com.

Mulo has become known for its modern footwear for men, designed in London and handmade in Portugal, while Hamilton and Hare has been recognised for its considered approach to designing underwear with a focus on fit, fabrics and innovative design.

Images: courtesy of Mulo