MySize announces partnership with French fashion platform La Caserne

Developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, MySize has announced a partnership with French fashion platform La Caserne.

La Caserne is the first incubator dedicated to ethical and sustainable fashion in France. Now, more than 25 of its brands will gain access to MySize´s measurement tools.

Leading French brands Diane Ducasse and Salut Beauté have already signed up.

Ronen Luzon, CEO, and founder of MySize said in a release: “We are thrilled to partner with La Caserne, who are providing an extraordinary introduction to the French market and leading brands such as DA/DA.

“It’s especially important to us that we are working with brands that share our deep commitment to sustainable fashion and greener business practices.

“Once some of France’s leading fashion retailers are able to offer a superior customer experience and reduce returns we believe there will be no going back.”

MySize is already working with brands such as Levi’s, Speedo, and Boyish Jeans, as well as e-commerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Bitrix, and LightSpeed. According to MySize, the technology has proven to lower returns on items by up to 50 percent.