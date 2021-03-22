MySize to launch app for Russian mall

MySize, Inc, the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, has announced the planned launch of their application supported by Evropeyskiy Mall, the largest shopping center in Russia. The app will give consumers an ultra streamlined in-person shopping experience, allowing them to virtually obtain fits for apparel at dozens of retailers in the mall, along with seamless cashier-free purchasing via in-app check out.

With some 600,000 daily visitors, the Evropeyskiy Mall is the second most popular mall in the world and the most visited shopping center in Europe. The retail and entertainment complex boasts 180,000 square meters of floor space distributed over eight levels, 250 clothing and footwear stores, 30 cosmetics and perfumery stores, 70 accessories and jewelry stores, 50 sports and children’s stores, as well as 100 electronics and household appliance stores, and more than 30 restaurants and cafes.

Visitors to the Evropeyskiy Mall will be able to download the MySizeID app, which leverages sensors already built into the customers’ smartphones, to instantly obtain highly accurate clothing sizes in any brand’s apparel. By giving customers the online shopping convenience of independently managed purchases, paired with the in-person retail benefit of being able to leave the mall with an item physically in hand, MySize and Evropeyskiy Mall are combining the physical and digital shopping experience.

“The MySizeID Evropeyskiy Mall app is the culmination of years of innovative technology and hard-earned wisdom about what offers the most value to consumers and retailers,” said Ronen Luzon, CEO and founder of MySize, in a statement. “By pairing the best benefits of the online shopping experience and our fit technology with the advantages of in-person retail, our app offers a unique hybrid omnichannel approach that provides serious value to both customers and merchants.”

Image: PR Newswire