Mytheresa.com x Acne Studios launch Musubi bags
Vivian Hendriksz
|

London - Luxury online retailer Mytheresa.com has teamed up with Scandinavian fashion label Acne Studios for an exclusive launch of a curated edit of its Musubi bags.

The exclusive edit consists of five bags from the collection, including the Musubi handbag in black, cognac and grain silver/navy, as well as the shopper in either black or cognac. The Musubi bags are said to be inspired by a traditional Japanese obi sash, reflected in the front knot and are complemented with a number of small details, such as white hand-stitching, to give the bags a more artisanal look.

The exclusive Acne Studios x mytheresa.com bags are set to launch online at Mytheresa.com on June 15, with dedicated editorial content. Prices for the exclusive edit is set to range between 800 euros for the smaller handbag and 1,300 euros for the shopper.

Photos: Courtesy of mytheresa.com

