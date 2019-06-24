Mytheresa launches accessories capsule collaboration with Boyy

Mytheresa's latest capsule collaboration launches this week. The digital retailer of luxury fashion will release an exclusive collection of bags, shoes and accesssories with Boyy on its site on June 25.

Founded in New York in 2006, Boyy offers handbags, shoes and accessories with international inspirations. Its Mytheresa summer capsule is influenced by the landscapes of the Greek island Hydra, which is an important place to the brand's co-founders.

The capsule will include Boyy's signature Bobby handbag silhouette in three sizes, decorative charms, leather sandals, a bucket hat and a fringed scarf. The charms will have an option for shoppers to customize beginning July 3.

Mytheresa currently sells Boyy's collections, including a buckle sandal exclusive to the retailer in three colorways priced at 489 USD.