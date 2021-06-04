Mytheresa looks to casual activewear for fall 2021 menswear styles

Fall 2021 will see a blend of comfort and casual as consumers begin to shift out of work-from-home and back into a lifestyle more similar to pre-pandemic rituals. And for Mytheresa, this translates into a hybrid trend bringing together activewear and everyday styles.

“We’ve seen a lot of brands adapting typical skiwear pieces to the everyday city wardrobe, and this ‘Ski in the city’ mood was definitely one of our favorite trends for the upcoming season,” the retailer’s buying director, Chris Kyvetos, told FashionUnited.

This new trend is of a particular interest to Mytheresa, as the retailer has maintained outdoor apparel as a key focus for its menswear offerings since it first launched the category in early 2020. Kyvetos confirmed, “The ski-to-city trend is very appealing to us and will probably resonate well with our consumer base.”

He added, “There will be plenty of options and great products from established luxury brands to emerging designers, ERL being one of the main players of this trend. We also loved the colorful puffer jackets from Fendi, as well as the all-black looks from Matthew M. Williams at Givenchy.”

Comfort remains a main priority for retailers and consumers

Despite Mytheresa’s estimation that shoppers are looking for more outdoor-ready styles, the retailer is also prepared for a consumer interest in loungewear pieces designed to help wearers look and feel good at home. Several retailers and trend forecasters have determined that comfort has played a key role in how consumers have been shopping over the last twelve months, and this priority is evolving into a trend of elevated loungewear.

“Another direction which is more of a continuation of the past year, and one that will stay on the radar for Fall/Winter 2021 is the elevated pajama look,” Kyvetos said. “The lines between work and home have definitely been blurred and as a result we’ve seen this trend come into play within our everyday wardrobes.”