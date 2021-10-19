Mytheresa to launch virtual pop-up with Moncler

Luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa has revealed it will be hosting a 360-degree virtual pop-up shopping experience to launch the new-season collection of Italian brand Moncler.

To be set in the impressive Timmelsjoch Museum, sitting 2,508 meters above sea level on the Austrian-Italian border, the virtual store will display a range of Moncler’s newest womenswear and menswear collections. Exclusive items also include the Cuvellier jacket and Cotonniere coat.

Visitors to the virtual store can digitally move through the museum and navigate, shop and explore the Moncler products on offer, with the option to directly shop items via the pop-up. Additional options allow users to view campaign images, as well as retrieve information on the brand and the location it is displayed in.

The pop-up experience will go live through Mytheresa from October 20, with visitors able to enter through the retailer’s home page.

Image: Mytheresa x Moncler

