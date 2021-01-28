Mytheresa to launch WeChat game ahead of Chinese New Year

Luxury e-tailer Mytheresa is launching a game dedicated to the Chinese market ahead of the country’s New Year celebrations next month.

The game, called ‘Mytheresa Style Flight’, allows players to virtually travel and pack a dream suitcase from the comfort of their own home. It comes ahead of Chinese New Year, celebrated on 12 February, which this year will be marred by tight travel restrictions.

Available on Chinese messaging app WeChat from 29 January, the game sees players en route to destinations like Paris, Rome, Zermatt and the Maldives virtually dress their custom avatars using a curated edit of garments from luxury brands.

On arrival, players snap shots of their avatars wearing custom outfits in their chosen destination, which can then be shared and added to their WeChat moments.

Once the game is completed, users receive a discount code which they can use to purchase real-life garments.

All products featured in the game are shoppable on Mytheresa and directly linked to the website.

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular means for luxury brands to engage with their younger audience. Brands like Gucci and Burberry have launched smartphone games in recent years directed at their young, tech-savvy Chinese consumers.

This news comes a week after Mytheresa raised 406.8 million dollars during its US market debut, with the company’s 15.6 million American depositary shares (ADS) opening at 35.85 dollars apiece, well above the IPO price of 26 dollars a share.

The German luxury retailer reported a 19 percent increase in net revenue from its online platform and physical stores in Munich to 450 million euros last year, up from 377 million euros in 2019. Its online business grew by 20 percent in 2020.