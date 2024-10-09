NA-KD to launch special collection designed with Camille Charrière

Swedish fashion brand NA-KD has teamed up with writer and internet personality Camille Charrière to launch a collection inspired by ‘90s rom-coms.

The collection, which includes apparel, footwear, and accessories, draws inspiration from a wide range of influences, including iconic ‘90s rom-com heroines, the effortlessly stylish woman who catches your eye on the street, and Charrière’s personal approach to fashion. Designed in collaboration with Charrière, she drew from her own feelings of nostalgia linked to the time period's minimalistic way of dressing as well as some of her favorite trends from the ‘90s and early ‘00s.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Camille Charrière NA-KD collection. It’s a dream come true having Camille design for us,” said Nora Rahim Eriksson, head of design at NA-KD, in a statement. “She was one of the first to inspire a whole generation of fashion lovers through content online, and her timeless style has kept her at the forefront of fashion ever since.”

“As a brand, we share her forward-thinking approach to fashion, which has made the collaboration and design process feel natural and seamless. We couldn’t be happier to launch this collection of long-lasting, vintage-inspired pieces, all rooted in trends that have stood the test of time.”

Working together with the NA-KD design team, the Camille Charrière NA-KD collection includes 27 pieces in a fall palette of browns and burgundy, mixed with animal prints. Key pieces from the collection include a trench coat made from pure leather, a tiger print mesh dress, a fitted shirt and mini shorts co-ord set, leather boots, and a hooded quilted jacket with faux fur lining.

“Since a friend first gifted me an NA-KD trench coat before lockdown, I’ve always kept an eye on the brand,” said Camille Charrière in a statement. “You know the fit is just so good when women on the street are coming up to you to ask where it’s from. I hope to create the same enthusiasm with this drop of everyday pieces.”

“The collaboration has been a true partnership and two years in the making; NA-KD fully embraced my vision, bringing it to life with exceptional creativity. This collection reflects where I am presently in my fashion evolution, prioritizing dressing for comfort and for myself and leaning into the more effortless side of my style, especially during the day.”

The Camille Charrière x NA-KD collection is set to launch globally on na-kd.com on October 27, with prices ranging from 29.99 to 629.99 US dollars.