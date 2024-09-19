Naghedi launches recycling programme

New York-based handbag label Naghedi, known for its popular handwoven neoprene bag carried by celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Alba, has launched a recycling programme.

The ‘Waste Not’ initiative is the brand’s first step in creating more circularity in its business, aimed at reducing waste and its footprint.

While many clothing and accessory trade-in programmes rely on third-party recycling platforms, Naghedi leverages its own manufacturing cycle. The programme encourages customers to send back their pre-loved Naghedi bags in return for a 30 percent discount on a new item from its website.

The pre-loved bags traded in will then be deconstructed, cleaned and re-dyed to be rewoven into limited-edition, one-of-a-kind styles.

As with all Naghedi bags, the styles will be handwoven at home by skilled artisans, who make only one to two pieces per day, instead of being manufactured at factories.

Sara Naghedi, founder of Naghedi, said in a statement: “We intend for our bags to be well-loved and worn season after season. Our ‘Waste Not’ programme helps us work in partnership with our customers and community to remain true to our ethos.”

The inaugural Naghedi ‘Waste Not’ limited-edition collection is handwoven from reclaimed neoprene with a unique knot detail that utilises shorter strands. There are five different styles in two colourways available on the brand’s website. Prices range from 100 to 350 US dollars.