Nana Tamura of Esmod Tokyo wins Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prix

Tokyo - Nana Tamura of Esmod Tokyo won the Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prix on October 16. The design student presented a collection inspired by poetic deconstruction at the Shibuya Hikarie.

More than 5,000 students from 9 different countries competed for the 2019 Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prix. One of the world's largest fashion awards for students, many winners have gone on to become professional designers who have launched their own brands and are now thriving in the global fashion industry.

The Director of Affairs, Mr. Tamotsu Yamachi, praised Tamura, “she expressed her own perspective of femininity in a very simple way through her work and that is amazing.”

The Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prix was established by Onward Kashiyama in 1984 and has produced many prominent designers over the years. The Amateur Category is specifically geared towards students and attracts the world's largest number of applications. The Professional Category, introduced in 2011, discovers designers that are active internationally and offers support to their businesses.

Photos: screenshot of Amateur Fashion Grand Prix website, Tokyo New Designer Fashion Grand Prix Instagram