Nando’s releases heat-reactive clothing collection

Portuguese chicken chain Nando’s has launched a new ‘extra hot’ range of merchandise that changes colour when they react to heat.

The five-piece limited-edition heat-reactive collection features a short-sleeve and long-sleeve T-shirt, a sweatshirt, bucket hat and socks that allow peri-peri lovers to show off their spice level in Nando’s hypercolour fashion.

Image: Nando’s

Nando’s said the collection is its “hottest merch drop yet” as each garment has been created using thermochromic tech, tapping into the 90s nostalgia of hypercolour fashion and changing colour in a nod to Nando’s Peri-ometer heat chart.

The unisex clothing range is available in five different heat level colourways, just like their chicken, Plainish, Lemon and Herb, Medium, Hot, and Extra Hot. Each piece has the Nando’s logo print on the front and choice of heat level print on the reverse. Prices range from 15 to 40 pounds and is available on the restaurant's website.

Image: Nando’s

To celebrate the launch, Nando’s has tapped leading TikTok and YouTube stars including viral artist Niko B, comedian Jack Joseph, Sidemen’s Tobi (aka TBJZL), model Madeline Argy and radio presenter Tara Kumar to showcase the collection.

Image: Nando’s

Image: Nando’s

Image: Nando’s