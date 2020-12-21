Nanushka launches "Connected Fashion" with Eon platform

Nanushka is extending the longevity of its garments in a highly innovative way. The contemporary fashion label has partnered with Eon, a connected products platform, Eon, to turn pieces from its Resort 2021 collection into "intelligent and lifelong digital assets," as described in a press release.

This Connected Fashion initiative was developed to increase the lifetime value for customers, increase revenue from products and track products from new to renew, as a way to benefit the brand's consumers, society and environment.

Selected sustainable garments from the collection will be utilized for the Connected Fashion initiative. These items will come with a QR code that can provide their owners with information on services and amenities that can help extend the longevity of the garment and contribute to a circular fashion economy.

These services include styling insights, instructions for resale, sustainability credentials, services for rental and peer-to-peer sharing and more.

“We believe in the vision of a circular economy, and we recognize our responsibility as a brand to proactively take steps towards building a circular fashion system where products and materials are utilised at their most and where connected products enhance the user experience through an increased level of transparency," Sandra Sandor, Nanushka's founder and creative director, said in a press release. "We partnered with Eon, who makes this step possible with their leading connected products technology shaping a better future of consumption and production.”

Image: Nanushka