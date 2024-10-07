Nanushka rebrands to reframe timeless and sustainability credentials

Budapest-based contemporary fashion brand Nanushka has unveiled a new rebrand to distil the label’s elegant and sustainable credentials into a “robust and cohesive identity system” to underpin the brand’s continued growth.

Nanushka’s founder and creative director, Sandra Sándor, worked with London-based creative studio and brand consultancy Any Other Name, led by Apple and LVMH alumnus Ben Atkins, to create a comprehensive new identity for the brand that balances “traditional craft with modernity for enduring appeal”.

Nanushka rebranding by Any Other Name Credits: Nanushka by Richard Round-Turner

With a focus on “timely and timeless,” the new identity of Nanushka aims to “seamlessly weaves heritage craft with contemporary geometric forms,” to usher in a new era for the brand.

Beyond its core wordmark and logo, the new visual language is expressed through a series of motifs and brand codes, which will be utilised across all brand touchpoints, including ready-to-wear design details, garment trim and hardware design.

Nanushka rebranding by Any Other Name Credits: Nanushka by Richard Round-Turner

In a statement, Nanushka explained that central to the rebrand is offering a “heightened sensory experience,” by placing the focus on tactility and ceremonial presentation to invite the wearer “into a deeper engagement with the brand, transforming the interaction from transactional to immersive”.

Ben Atkins, founder and creative director at Any Other Name, added: “Nanushka stands at the intersection of time-honoured craft and technical innovation. Our goal was to honour this duality by crafting a cohesive identity that speaks to this dichotomy.

“By tempering geometric purity and artisanal warmth, we’ve created a visual narrative that not only echoes the sensibility of Nanushka’s collections but also enriches the tactile connection between the brand and its audience.”

Nanushka rebranding by Any Other Name Credits: Nanushka by Richard Round-Turner