Naomi Watts’s Stripes Beauty to launch in Canada

The beauty and wellness brand Stripes Beauty, launched by actress Naomi Watts in 2022 and acquired in June by investment firm L Catterton, is expanding into Canada.

Stripes Beauty is a pro-ageing wellness and beauty brand aiming to eliminate the stigma, shame and anxiety often associated with menopause while offering science-backed vaginal wellness products, skincare and haircare solutions for women experiencing hormonal changes.

The expansion into Canada will see Stripes Beauty products, including its ‘Vag of Honor’ hydrating treatment and ‘Evening Wear’ firming night cream, available exclusively at select Hudson’s Bay stores and online at TheBay.com.

Watts said in a statement: “Expanding into Canada with Hudson’s Bay is a major milestone for Stripes Beauty, as it represents another step in our mission to empower women to age with confidence, making products and information accessible to women where they most love to shop.

“My dream is that no woman has to navigate menopause alone, and this expansion allows us to continue making a difference in the lives of women, in partnership with one of Canada’s most premier and trusted shopping destinations.”

Stripes Beauty founder Naomi Watts Credits: Stripes Beauty

To launch the beauty brand in the country, Watts will share her story and introduce the brand at Hudson’s Bay Queen Street in Toronto on August 20 in conversation with television personality Tracy Moore.

Liz Rodbell, president and chief executive at Hudson’s Bay, added: “Every day at Hudson’s Bay we show up for our customers, offering the products that reflect their life and style. As a leading destination for beauty and wellness in Canada, we are very proud to be the first to bring Stripes Beauty to Canadians.

“Our customers trust us to deliver quality products that meet them where they are in life. We believe this launch will be a catalyst that starts a broader conversation and strengthens our community.”