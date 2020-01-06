Nasty Gal launches activewear

Los Angeles-based fast-fashion brand Nasty Gal has launched its first activewear range, comprising leggings, bras and swimwear.

The first of two capsules in the range, called the Dalmation collection, launches on 8 January and is made of recycled polyester content made from plastic bottles and other plastic materials. The second capsule, called The Premium Edit, is made of soft nylon content designed for flexibility and comfort.

“Featuring flattering silhouettes delicate shapes, and a transitional, tonal palette; our activewear pieces contain a super soft nylon content for flexibility and comfort, whether you’re nailing those HIIT sessions, or trying to locate inner-peace during that Yoga class,” the brand said in a release.

Prices for the collection range from 15 - 30 pounds and will be available in UK sizes 6-14 and up to 24 for selected styles.