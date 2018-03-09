Nasty Gal partners with artist Jaydee for International Women's Day

E-commerce brand Nasty Gal recently partnered with artist Jaydee for a new collaboration. The partnership includes a collection centered on female empowerment for International Women's Day on March 8.

The collaboration includes a variation of clothing ranging from shirts, denim, leather jackets, and more. Made from vegan leather materials, the jackets are priced from 140 to 180 dollars. Designed by the Nasty Gal team and Jaydee, the shirts will retail at 30 dollars and range up from there. In order to spread female empowerment, the collection is meant to comemorate the day as well as Women's History Month. "International Women’s Day is something we’ve approached from a content standpoint the last few years,” Nasty Gal editorial director Tiyana Grulovic said in a statement. “We’ve been thinking about it for a really long time and we finally found our ideal partner in Jaydee...She comes from a place of female empowerment and really clicked with our brand."

This partnership comes after Nasty Gal was acquired from Boohoo.com. The company was saved from bankruptcy in February 2017 from the e-commerce brand. Nasty Gal experienced major backlash and issues with delayed orders towards the end of the bankruptcy. Once the Manchester-based brand took over the label, they seem to have been progressing positively in sales. Since then Boohoo group's overall revenue rose 106 percent to 364.89 dollars, as reported by WWD. In this acquisition, it seems that the Nasty Gal brand has been saved temporarily.