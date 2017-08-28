Natalie Ratabesi launches Tre

Anglo-Italian designer Natalie Ratabesi, known for her work with John Galliano, Ralph Lauren and most recently Kanye West’s Yeezy has launched her own womenswear label named, Tre.

Funded herself, Ratabesi will debut the designs which offer a streetwear aesthetic and feature avant-garde low crotch jeans, leather bralettes and oversized hoodies during Resort 2018, available at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-Porter and Forward by Elyse Walker.

The Central Saint Martins alumna started her career in 2000, where she worked under John Galliano at Christian Dior, later fulfilling senior roles at Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, Gucci and Alberta Ferretti where she designed the 2012 Philosophy line.

#Resortcollection2018 Een bericht gedeeld door TRE by Natalie Ratabesi (@trebytre) op 14 Jun 2017 om 10:09 PDT

“I’m doing things that I didn’t think were commercial”

Now based in Los-Angeles, Ratabesi first moved for a role at contemporary sportswear label Vince in 2014, but was later snapped up by Kanye West, where she served as creative director for Yeezy Season 4.

Speaking of her time at Yeezy to Business of Fashion, Ratabesi said: “There were no rules in the beginning, just young people doing creative things in the office without being worried about what sells. When I finished that experience... I felt like it was the right time to [launch my own line]."

As Ratabesi launches Tre, she says “I just want to do me, so I’m doing things that I didn’t think were commercial and people are responding to it.” The highly anticipated collection is set to be a success, and Ratabesi already plans to expanding the line with accessories in the near future.

Screenshot courtesy of Tre website