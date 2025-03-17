Native Denims unveils ‘cheese pocket’ jeans with Kerrygold

Ever wondered what the extra little pocket in jeans was really for? Well, according to Irish food brand Kerrygold, it is to carry cheese.

Kerrygold in the US has collaborated with Dublin-based sustainable denim brand Native Denims on a limited-edition run of jeans designed to carry its cheese snacks to coincide with St. Patrick's Day.

The Irish ‘cheese pocket’ jeans not only solves the problem of where to carry Kerrygold’s snack-sized cheese but also tie into Irish folklore, where cheese was hidden in clothing to fend off mischievous faeries.

The bespoke Kerrygold x Native Denims ‘cheese pocket’ jeans feature an exclusive embroidered cheese pocket featuring the Irish buttercups present in Kerrygold's logo, which is the perfect size to fit in Kerrygold Cheese Snacks.

The jeans have a limited run of 500 and are made from organic indigo denim and feature a Kerrygold branded leather back patch, a green "Kerrygold" back pocket tab and gold stitching.

Dave Cesari, managing director at Native Denims, said in a statement: "We put a focus on the smallest pocket of our denim jeans, giving it an elevated design worthy of holding beloved Kerrygold cheese snacks.

"We're proud to partner with Kerrygold, a brand who like us, has put quality Irish goods on the map."

This is the first kind of collaboration for Kerrygold and draws inspiration from each brand's commitment to high-quality, craftmanship, sustainable practices and Irish heritage. The jeans, in women’s and men’s sizes, will be available to win via kerrygoldcheesepocket.com from March 19.