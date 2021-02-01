Natural History Museum launches childrenswear with John Lewis

The Natural History Museum in London has developed its first childrenswear collection with John Lewis, alongside licensee Bro Global Group.

The sustainable fashion collection for children aged 3 to 12 years old is a gender-neutral range featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeved tops, leggings and joggers.

The graphic collection is inspired by the wonders of the natural world and aims to encourage a love of our planet. A message that is mirrored by the sustainable fabrics in the collection with BCI cotton used across the range with only water-based print techniques.

Maxine Lister, head of licensing at Natural History Museum, said in a statement: “It has been a real pleasure to work with the team at Bro to develop this unique partnership with John Lewis. The team have really embraced our style guides and have used the assets to great effect. Crucially, they also understand our ambition to use sustainable fabrics wherever possible and have worked with us to bring this to life and inspire the next generation to embrace nature.”

Fiona Sorge, childrenswear buyer at John Lewis, added: “The inspiration behind the range was to provide fun and educational clothing for kids to celebrate the environment and remind them how important it is that we care for our planet and the many animals that share it with us. We are so pleased to be launching the collection exclusively at John Lewis.”

The John Lewis x Natural History Museum collection is available online now at johnlewis.com and will be available in 12 stores. Prices range from 14 to 26 pounds.

Images: courtesy of John Lewis x Natural History Museum