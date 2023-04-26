Natural History Museum launches collection with Teemill

The Natural History Museum in London has teamed up with sustainable clothing company Teemill to launch a new range of certified organic cotton T-shirts.

The ‘Earth’ collection features four unique designs for nature lovers, featuring slogans such as ‘Advocate for the Planet,’ and ‘Protecting our Planet it’s in our Nature’ on a range of T-shirts and durable and reusable cotton tote bags.

Each piece is made from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton in factories powered by renewable energy, and the packaging is made from plants, not plastic. In addition, each piece is printed on demand in the UK utilising low-waste printing technology.

Image: Natural History Museum; ‘Earth’ collection

Teemill, based on the Isle of Wight, is a tech platform that shares access to its innovative systems and technology for free, allowing anyone to create their own sustainable clothing brand. It has also created a circular economy for fashion, as all of its garments are designed to be sent back and remade into new products when they’re worn out as part of its Remill programme.

The Natural History Museum ‘Earth’ collection is available now via the museum’s website. The T-shirts are priced 20 pounds each and the totes are 12 pounds.

