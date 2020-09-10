Naturalizer launches 'VOTE' boot in collaboration with The Outrage

Naturalizer has unveiled a new style meant to inspire voter registration. The footwear brand has created a limited-edition boot that spells out the word "VOTE" along the top of the toes, created in partnership with activist network The Outrage.

Proceeds from the sale of this boot will benefit nonprofit nonpartisan organization, She Should Run. The organization works to increase the number of women running for public office.

“This collaboration is significant to both brands’ core values of female empowerment and equality: From The Outrage’s platform demanding industries move to resist oppression, to Naturalizer’s development of the first shoe formed specifically to a woman’s foot,” Naturalizer's vice president of global design, Angelique Joseph, said in a press release. “We hope the VOTE boots will inspire action and a step toward change, literally and figuratively.”

In support of the new style, Naturalizer's website shows its visitors how to register to vote, with links redirecting to Vote.org.

The "VOTE" boots are currently available from Naturalizer's ecommerce site for 150 dollars.