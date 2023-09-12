Nautica and Krost unveil limited-edition capsule

New York-based label Krost has joined forces with Nautica for a limited-edition collection inspired by the ocean.

The capsule brings together Nautica’s lifestyle-driven heritage with Krost’s contemporary streetwear outlook. Featuring printed windbreakers, rugby shirts, and reversible puffers, the collection invokes a vintage spirit that draws upon Nautica’s signature maritime elements.

“Our partnership with Krost was a thoughtful connection,” said Steve McSween, Nautica’s Vice President of Global Design in a press release. “They are a young brand that brought a point of view rich with nautical references and a heart for our environment,” he continued.

Featuring over 20 genderless pieces over an assortment of apparel and accessories, the collection ranges from 70 dollars to 400 dollars and is currently available on both brand sites, as well as at select retailers.

“We are honoured and eternally grateful to have worked together to design a collection that pays homage to Nautica’s iconic heritage while also reflecting our shared values of giving back,” said Krost founder Samuel Krost later in the press release.

One percent of the proceeds from the Nautica x Krost collaboration will go to Oceana, a non-profit organisation that advocates for ocean preservation. As a “mission-driven brand”, Krost centres each drop around a cause through partnering with a range of nonprofits dedicated to social issues, climate change, and more.