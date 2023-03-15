Neatsy.ai launches the first AI-enabled marketplace for running shoes

US-based start-up Neatsy.ai, which detects podiatry and orthopaedic health issues via a smartphone camera, has launched a marketplace for AI-selected running shoes and insoles.

From today, March 15, shoppers can order running shoes by simply using their phone to scan their feet and select styles from brands including New Balance, Nike, and Asics, as well as niche favourites such as Brooks, Hoka, and On.

The app offers a customised AI-powered shopping experience, explains Neatsy.AI, by scanning the foot within two minutes to determine shape and features of each foot and then recommending the best shoe model to increase training efficiency and reduce injuries.

The new Neatsy marketplace will feature more than 200 running shoes, ranging from 50 to 180 US dollars, with the collections to be updated regularly through its partner, Fitness Sports. The marketplace will also offer worldwide delivery.

Artem Semjanow, founder and chief executive of Neatsy.ai, said in a statement: “Half of all shoes bought online are returned because they don’t fit, causing 330,000 tons of CO2 emissions in Europe alone. Moreover, only 50 percent of returns are resold by stores due to their condition, which can be caused by use, damage, or even opened boxes.

“With its advanced AI and AR technologies, Neatsy ensures that users can get the perfect fit for their sneakers and insoles without leaving the comfort of their homes.”

Neatsy’s AI podiatric technology is being researched with Harvard Medical School’s Foot and Ankle Research and Innovation Lab and Massachusetts General Hospital. It analyses length, width, arch and foot characteristics, detecting the most common podiatry problems such as flat feet and pronation type. It also helps to reduce the most common sports injuries related to running such as plantar fasciitis, runners’ knee, Achilles tendonitis and stress fractures.