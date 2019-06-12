Need Supply Co. extends branded categories, launches footwear line

Luxury and streetwear retailer Need Supply Co. is moving further into the world of design. The Virginia-based company has announced the debut of its first footwear collection and menswear line as a move to expand its branded category offerings.

NEED Shoes debuts with a summer collection of eight women's styles designed for both work and play. Prices range from 90 to 180 dollars. The company's new Totokaelo Archive has launched its first menswear collection, which a press release explains as "a thoughtfully assembled private-label collection of trend-agnostic pieces." This new collection offers 13 pieces including shirts, trousers, crews, hoodies, a blazer and a skirt, priced between 95 and 400 dollars.

“These two new branded product extensions were designed to meet the needs and expectations of these tastemakers, who are heavily influenced by global culture and seek both form and function in fashion," explained Need Supply Co.'s CEO and founder, Chris Bossola, in a statement.

Need Supply Co. caters to millennial and Gen Z shoppers, stocking both womenswear and menswear from brands such as Acne Studios, Nanushka, A.P.C, Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Heron Preston. It currently offers NEED branded lines in both apparel categories, as well as bags and sunglasses. The NEED brand is priced between 30 and 175 dollars.

The 23-year-old company operates an e-commerce site as well as five retail stores, located in New York, RIchmond, Seattle and Japan.