Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast collaborate on virtual sneaker showroom

Launched as part of its autumn campaign Re-Introduce Yourself, American retailer Neiman Marcus has partnered with Hypebeast on a shoppable, virtual showroom featuring a range of exclusive footwear from eleven luxury brands.

Visitors can click through the laboratory-like exhibit to a profile of the selected shoe, where information on the design details, materials and special features is displayed, as well as a QR code that takes you straight to the product page on your phone. The retailer and streetwear platform came together to create the e-commerce experience as a way to transform remote shopping, additionally running alongside their supplementary campaign collaboration.

Image: Neiman Marcus, Hypebeast

Eleven brands are included in the showroom, each designing one-of-a-kind styles exclusive to the retailer, including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Moncler, Off-White, Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti.

“We are experiencing extraordinary growth in our luxury business overall, with men’s as one of the standout categories and Neiman Marcus continues to focus on creating magic for its customers with one-of-a-kind experiences and products,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus, in a statement.

She continued: “This opportunity is both innovative and exciting for Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast - it’s allowed us to reimagine what the future of e-commerce looks like while bringing the best of both worlds together and offering access to our top luxury brands who specifically created exclusive shoe styles for our customers.”

Launching through the Hypebeast platform, the eleven available styles were also released simultaneously through the Neiman Marcus website and physical stores. Related content was further rolled out through both of the companies social media channels as a way to reach the relevant consumer.

“Online luxury retail continues to grow and our customers are seeking retail theatre outside of traditional retail interaction,” added Todorovich. “As this space evolves, so does our larger strategy as a multi-channel luxury retailer to provide the most unique and engaging experience in our physical, digital and remote selling environments. We are excited to work with Hypebeast as a forward-thinking partner to explore the future of integrated luxury retail at Neiman Marcus.”

