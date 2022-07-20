Nensi Dojaka launches capsule collection with 24S.com

Nensi Dojaka, 2021 winner of the LVMH Prize, has launched an exclusive capsule collection with LVMH-owned online shopping destination 24S.com.

The 24S.com x Nensi Dojaka capsule is Parisian-inspired and revisits key pieces from the Albanian designer’s spring/summer 2022 show, with barely-there pieces reinterpreted in nude tones.

Dojaka, who won over the LVMH Prize jury with her “strong, feminine and minimalist” couture-lingerie point of view and powerful values of body positivity, has created seven pieces for the capsule that highlights the female figure in a comfortable and seductive way.

Image: 24S.com x Nensi Dojaka

The capsule collection features pieces ranging from a bra to a midi dress, in varying lengths and proportions, with Dojaka playing with layering, cut-outs and sheer detailing in organza and silk georgette.

Each piece is also showcased in an exclusive neutral colour palette, from greige to caramel brown, inspired by the work of painter Hilma Af Klint, with a touch of Parisian elegance.

24S global buying and marketplace director Maud Barrionuevo, said in a statement: “Nensi Dojaka showcases rare talent and an unexpected vision of ready-to-wear as delicate, sophisticated and slightly erotic, a confidence boost for all who wear it.

“We are delighted to spotlight her work as part of our partnership with the LVMH Prize, and are proud to continuously support emerging creatives. This unique capsule collection is the perfect balance of elegance and Parisian irreverence.”

Image: 24S.com x Nensi Dojaka

Commenting on the collaboration, Dojaka added: “For this exclusive capsule collection with 24S.com, I wanted to pay tribute to all Parisian women by revisiting key pieces from my collection in elegant neutrals I’m sure they’ll love.”

24S is the Parisian style destination, offering more than 300 brands from luxury houses and emerging contemporary labels, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Moynat.