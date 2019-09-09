Net-a-Porter announces new brands for Vanguard initiative

Luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter has named four brands that will be taking part in the third season of its Vanguard initiative for emerging designers.

Bite Studios, Le 17 September, Naturae Sacra and The Sant, have been selected as the “next wave of emerging designers and the industry’s brightest new fashion talent” by Net-a-Porter and will all now receive mentorship within each area of the business.

For the first time, each brand was scouted through Instagram, including ready-to-wear brands sustainable Bite Studios, an acronym for ‘By Independent Thinkers for Environmental progress’ and Korean fashion brand Le 17 September, the creation of blogger turned self-taught designer Eunhye Shin, alongside handbag brands Naturae Sacra and The Sant, a new Barcelona-based brand.

Sustainability was at the heart of the selection process, with both Bite Studios and Naturae Sacra both championing sustainable processes and materials in their production.

Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter, said in a statement: “Over the past two seasons, we have loved witnessing the positive effect the Vanguard mentorship program has on these emerging brands. It’s so important for us to be able to share our insight in a meaningful way and aim towards a shared goal of long-lasting success.

"One year after launch, we are thrilled to announce the next wave of exciting new designers who all offer something completely unique to the market.”

The Vanguard initiative will be supported with a visual campaign highlighting the four new brands for autumn/winter 2019, alongside previous brands from the second season of talent programme, Peter Do, Commission, Ratio et Motus and Anne Manns.

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter