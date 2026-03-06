Net-a-porter: London workers to vote on strike action

“Employees at Net-a-porter are to vote on strike action after the company’s management went back on its commitment to pay the London living wage,” according to a statement from the Gmb union, which has 500,000 members in the UK.

More than 100 workers at the luxury retailer's Charlton warehouse, which is part of LuxExperience, will decide whether to walk out over the broken promise.

FashionUnited has contacted LuxExperience for comment.

Net-a-porter “had promised in 2021 to align with the London living wage, but has now offered workers a significantly lower figure. According to the current proposals, the lowest-paid staff would receive 14.41 pounds an hour,” explained the workers' representatives.

“For a luxury fashion brand that serves wealthy clients around the world, it is simply unacceptable that the people doing the work are struggling to make ends meet in London. Workers are already facing rising costs and workloads following the recent restructuring,” stressed Craig Prickett, regional organiser for the Gmb union. “Instead of recognising their contribution, the company has put forward a pay proposal that keeps wages well below what is needed to live in London.”