Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter tap Dries Van Noten for capsule collection

Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten has teamed up with retailers Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, both owned by Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, for two exclusive capsule collections.

The collections comprise androgynous styles in relaxed silhouettes and feature fabrics in sunburst colours and psychedelic prints, drawing inspiration from “dream-like summer days, travel and escapism while encapsulating Van Noten’s vision for colour, vibrancy and optimism”.

The Net-a-Porter collection comprises 62 pieces in bright and bold patterns across lightweight poplins, jerseys, terry and mesh knits alongside accessories and shoes in playful geometric shapes.

The Mr Porter collection comprises 40 pieces focusing on casualwear fit for the beach, with an array of bold, floaty camp-collar and classic patterned shirts, loose-fitting t-shirts and hoodies, drawstring shorts and swim shorts alongside high-summer accessories.

It marks the first time Van Noten has collaborated on an exclusive menswear collection with a retail partner.

The collections are available on Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter as well as at six Dries Van Noten stores.

“I am honoured to launch this selection of garments for summer with Mr Porter and Net-a-Porter,” Van Noten said in a release. “This collection has an optimistic attitude that reflects a carefree, relaxed day at the beach with friends. A state of mind we all need these days and may soon even be a reality.”

Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer at Net-a-Porter, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Dries Van Noten on his first venture into high summer. It is a truly optimistic, fun and bright collection, and a perfect representation of Dries’ carefree vision for the season. It is sure to evoke a sense of escapism, something everyone is looking for right now, and will certainly resonate with Net-a-Porter customers globally.”