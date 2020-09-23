Net-A-Porter names new labels to join Vanguard emerging talent initaitive

Luxury online retailer Net-A-Porter has announced three new labels to join the fifth season of Vanguard, the company’s programme for emerging designer talent.

The labels to join the line-up are JiaJia and Artclub, both new and exclusive to the retailer, as well as MinjuKim, which returns for its second exclusive collection at Net-A-Porter after winning the Netflix Next in Fashion competition earlier this year.

The three brands will join Vanguard for its FW20 season and win access to 360-degree mentorship from Net-A-Porter’s global team of specialists. The Vanguard has also this week launched a visual campaign showcasing the three news brands for FW20.

Seoul-based Minju Kim’s label combines artistic creativity and craftsmanship with fairy-tale imagination, creating a mix of “youthful playfulness and avant-garde haute couture”.

Founded by Australian-based designer Heidi Middleton, Artclub is a progressive brand “where both masculine and feminine energies are at play”, with strong modernist shapes sitting amongst a muted palette.

Formally known as Harris Zhu, JiaJia is a New York-based fine jewelry and crystal specimen brand creating pieces set with gold, diamonds, and semiprecious hand carved stones.

“Over the past four seasons we have had the incredible opportunity to witness the talented emerging brands in The Vanguard program grow towards long-lasting success,” Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-A-Porter, said in a statement. “It is so important to us to provide insightful mentorship which we are committed to continuously developing.

“Two years after launching the program, we are excited to announce the latest three designers JiaJia, Artclub and MinjuKim to join The Vanguard, each offering a uniqueness to the industry that is sure to resonate with the Net-A-Porter customer.”