Net-a-Porter releases collection for Ramadan

In honor of Ramadan, Net-a-Porter has released a curated collection of dresses for the occasion.

The collection includes dresses from designers like Taller Marmo, SemSem, Johanna Ortiz, Reem Acra, Halpern, Louisa Parris, Carolina Herrera, Jenny Packham, Rasario, and Alex Perry.

According to the company, the collection’s designs reflect local customers’ needs, whose searches for maxi and midi dresses increased by 80 percent during the Ramadan period.

In addition, as part of a new shopping experience specifically designed for the Middle East market, customers are offered dual-language search in their respective local currency and personalized merchandising offered by in-team specialists.

The campaign was shot by Net-a-Porter’s local team in the “garden city” of Al Ain, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company stated the imagery captured pays homage to the symbolic Arabian landscape and roots in one of the world’s oldest inhabited settlements and a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Sharing her inspiration behind the Ramadan collection, Johanna Ortiz commented in a press release: “I wanted to create two signature pieces to celebrate such a special occasion. Tunics are always present in my collections; elegant & effortless, they are my favorite looks in my closet. Palm trees and delicate embroideries decorate sustainable fabrics making these tunics a perfect ‘day to evening’ look for Spring.”

Nisreen Shocair, CEO Yoox, Middle East, added: “Ramadan is a special month for me and this Ramadan collection and campaign feel very close to home. The collaborative process of working with these amazing local and global designers and shooting the campaign in Al Ain perfectly captures the aesthetic and mood of the collection: beautiful, soothing, grounding yet inspiring; and that’s how we see our customers celebrating Ramadan this year with Net-a-Porter Arabi.”