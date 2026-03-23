Net-a-Porter selects three New York labels for 2026 Vanguard programme

Luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter has selected three New York-based labels, Kallmeyer, Colleen Allen and Heirlome for its 2026 Vanguard mentorship programme dedicated to “championing the next generation of emerging designers” across the retailer.

In a statement, British-based Net-a-Porter said the three brands had been selected as they are “fast emerging as influential voices in fashion,” and each had been recognised “for their distinctive creative perspectives and growing cultural impact”.

Being part of the Vanguard programme will see each designer receiving bespoke mentorship and strategic business guidance, alongside dedicated campaign support to spotlight their spring/summer 2026 collections, amplifying each brand across Net-a-Porter’s global platforms.

Kallmeyer, Net-a-Porter Vanguard 2026 recipient Credits: Net-a-Porter

Brigitte Chartrand, chief buying and merchandising officer at Net-a-Porter, said: “The Vanguard programme reflects our continued commitment to identifying and investing in the most exciting emerging talent shaping the future of fashion.

“Kallmeyer, Colleen Allen and Heirlome all demonstrate a distinctive design perspective, strong brand identity and clear growth potential. By pairing them with industry leaders and providing dedicated strategic support, we aim to help them scale thoughtfully and build enduring global businesses.”

Net-a-Porter to spotlight Kallmeyer, Colleen Allen and Heirlome in Vanguard programme

Kallmeyer, Net-a-Porter Vanguard 2026 recipient Credits: Net-a-Porter

Kallmeyer, a New York-based fashion brand founded in 2012 by Daniella Kallmeyer, reimagines everyday staples for the modern woman, blending masculine and feminine energies with a focus on creating a modular wardrobe. Key styles include tailoring, such as women’s suiting, oversized trousers, cotton-poplin shirts, and draped stretch-jersey maxi dresses.

The label will receive mentoring from Heather Kaminetsky, chief executive of Net-a-Porter, and Johanna Sjöberg, chief executive of Toteme.

Commenting on the initiative, Kallmeyer, founder and chief executive of Kallmeyer, said: “While Kallmeyer is not an emerging designer, we are an independently run brand with intentional priorities in sustainable business practices and strong customer relations.

“Being selected for The Vanguard programme is an exciting opportunity to focus on exactly those areas of scale that Net-a-Porter and their global team have clearly mastered, making them such an incredible partner to our collection and company alike.”

Colleen Allen, Net-a-Porter Vanguard 2026 recipient Credits: Net-a-Porter

Joining Kallmeyer in the programme is Brooklyn-based designer Colleen Allen, who made her debut at New York Fashion Week in 2024, after honing her craft at The Row and Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein.

Described as one of New York’s most exciting young designers, Allen’s work has been described as having a "witchy" archetype, drawing inspiration from historical and vintage-inspired silhouettes and blending them with utilitarian fabrics like fleece to “create a modern expression of femininity”.

Allen will receive mentorship from Elsa Lanzo, chief executive at Rick Owens and Katie Shillingford, stylist and fashion director at AnOther magazine, and said she was “incredibly grateful for this opportunity to connect with such inspiring mentors and excited to be part of a community that supports emerging designers as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Colleen Allen, Net-a-Porter Vanguard 2026 recipient Credits: Net-a-Porter

The final brand in the 2026 programme is New York-based Heirlome, founded by Stephanie Suberville and Jeffrey Axford, who collaborate each season with local Mexican and Latin American artisans, exploring traditional techniques across print, pattern, weaving, knitting and embroidery.

Suberville, the creative director, said she is looking forward to working with her mentors, designer Gabriela Hearst and Aditi Mayer, a sustainability advocate, as well as being given the space “to promote our brand and the work we are doing at a global scale.”

Heirlome, Net-a-Porter Vanguard 2026 recipient Credits: Net-a-Porter

Previous participants of Net-a-Porter's Vanguard programme include Diotima, founded by Rachel Scott; Liberowe, founded by Talia Loubaton; New York-based eveningwear designer Christopher John Rogers; South Korean designer Minju Kim; London Fashion Week favourite Connor Ives; and designer Peter Do.