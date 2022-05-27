Net-a-Porter to sell lab-grown diamonds with Kimai

Traceable fine jewellery brand Kimai is to become the first lab-grown diamond brand to be stocked on Net-a-Porter.

Kimai, worn by the Duchess of Sussex and actress Emma Watson, creates high-quality jewellery with low impacts on people and the planet using lab diamonds grown using solar energy. Lab-grown diamonds are chemically and physically identical to mined diamonds, however, to mine a diamond 250 tons of earth is disrupted, explains Kimai.

The jewellery brand will launch its best-selling pieces on Net-a-Porter from May 27, including diamond stud piercings, stackable rings and necklaces. Prices range from 195 to 1,675 pounds / 255 to 1,995 US dollars.

Image: Kimai

Commenting on adding Net-a-Porter as a stockist, Kimai co-founder Jessica Warch, said in a statement: “Having the support and seal of approval from a global retailer and early adopter like Net-a-Porter shows that the demand for lab-grown diamonds is ever-increasing.

“We are beyond proud to be the first brand in this exciting new category, giving us a real boost to continue our work to prove traceability is the ultimate luxury in fine jewellery.”

Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer at Net-a-Porter, added: “We are thrilled to launch Antwerp made fine jewellery brand, Kimai, at Net-a-Porter. Jessica and Sidney have channelled their families’ heritage in the fine jewellery industry into a modern yet timeless brand. The dainty pieces are perfect for layering and will add everlasting appeal to everyday jewellery wardrobes.”

Image: Kimai