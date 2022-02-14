Neutrals no more at New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2022

Fall/winter at New York Fashion Week has traditionally been dominated by neutral colors. This time around, with designers working on designing for a world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, a world of color was found on the runways at NYFW. Starting with the menswear shows, color was abundant.

Designers are opting for bold, bright colors for fall/winter 2022

At New York Men’s Day, A. Potts was pretty in pink for several of their gender-neutral pieces from jumpsuits to jackets. One of Teddy Vonranson’s most standout pieces was a neon lime green trench coat. The revival of Perry Ellis saw a classic Americana color scheme of red, white, and blue, with particular emphasis on red and blue. Perry Ellis is in reboot mode, and this was them letting us know their new generation of customers isn’t afraid of color.

Nicholas Raefski pivoted from his more urban streetwear aesthetic to a brighter color palette of blue, red, and orange, with an orange, yellow, and red quilted wave pattern jacket and pants as one of the boldest statements of his collection. Meanwhile, Atelier Cillian was all about the bold reds. Red is one of the biggest trending menswear colors of the season.

After battling a global pandemic, the last thing people want is a wardrobe fit for a funeral. The party girl clothes were back too. PatBo gave us glitter, glamour, and sequins, and while designer Patricia Bonaldi did opt for black and white options, her biggest standouts were embellished dresses in purple and red. There were certainly no funeral clothes to be had here. These were clothes for women who have been dying to live life again and enjoy a good cocktail party.

Son Jung Wan returned to New York Fashion Week, and while the focus of her designs was on silhouettes through natural draping, voluminous pleating, and dramatic collar detailing, her use of color couldn’t be ignored. Son Jung Wan is known for incorporating bright colors into her collection, and she did not disappoint. A canary yellow printed top and jacket embellished with feathers said Korean luxury had come to town, and you will be giving her attention now.

Sergio Hudson brought both coloring and tailoring. With so many brands falling into the camps of athleisure or evening wear, Hudson fills a void for those looking for tailored women’s pieces that are far from boring. Leopard prints, bright blues, candy pinks, and pale purples enlivened his collection to give women the ability to wear a suit without looking too corporate.

Color is the theme for fall/winter 2022. Say goodbye to the idea of head-to-toe black.

Image: PatBo