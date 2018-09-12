Never Ending Summer exhibition showcases stunning portraits from Raphael Mazzucco

With an over two-decade career as one of the world’s most sought-after photographers, Raphael Mazzucco has shot images of celebrities and models as part of campaigns for major brands - Victoria’s Secret, Guess Jeans, Ralph Lauren, and Bergdorf Goodman, among them. He’s also captured fashion shoots for publications like L’Official, French & Italian Vogue, Marie Claire, Playboy, and Vanity Fair.

In recent years, he has ventured into mixed media territory, blending his photo talents with his penchant for fine art craftsmanship. We garnered a newfound fanbase within the art world after hosting a two-year tour of exhibitions, during which his images were showcased around the world. Strongly influenced by his travels, much of his photo works feature a backdrop inspired by various cultures and geographic locations. Additionally, his ability to capture the female form in a strikingly unconventional way also shapes his portraits.

Mazzucco’s work is illustrated in the new book The Never-Ending Summer, which also offers a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes world of fashion photo shoots. The limited edition read also features stories from the models he has photographed. In celebration of the read, a month-long exhibit has opened at New York’s Chase Contemporary during Fashion Week, where several of his fashion shots (paired with obscure visuals) can be viewed.

The display runs until October 13.

Photos courtesy of Chase Contemporary