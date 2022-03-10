New Balance and District Vision unveil co-branded collection

New Balance and Los Angeles-based inner peace collective, District Vision, have unveiled a co-branded apparel and footwear collection, which will launch alongside a series of mental health micro-courses.

The capsule collection features technical apparel pieces including T-shirts, shorts, leggings, light jackets and anoraks, with organic hand-drawn design elements from renowned artist Filip Pagowski. As well as two colourways of New Balance’s FuelCell RC Elite v2 sneakers.

The New Balance and District Vision collection will be available exclusively at districtvision.com from March 17, before rolling out globally on newbalance.com from March 24. Prices will range from 55 to 220 US dollars.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, global director of performance marketing at New Balance, said in a statement: “This collaboration is a testament to both New Balance and District Vision’s commitment to providing consumers with the tools and knowledge they need to better themselves holistically.

“Through these micro-courses we continue to put mental health awareness at the forefront, along with our most innovative footwear and apparel. We hope through this collaboration with District Vision we can continue to bring attention to the importance of mental health and show how running can be one of many useful tools for one's mental and physical wellbeing.”

Image: New Balance

Alongside the co-branded products, the collaboration will also include a series of micro-courses to provide consumers with tools designed to increase mental health awareness through running. These will feature athletes Emily Sisson and Brenda Martinez on what they do as professional athletes to get over mental hurdles, and rapper, actor and mental health awareness advocate, GaTa, discussing how his recent introduction to running shifted his approach to mental wellness.

Each course retails for 10 US dollars and will be available on the District Vision website from March 11.

District Vision co-founder Max Vallot added: “We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with a heritage running brand, like New Balance, on a collaboration that goes beyond just product. It is our hope that consumers will gain a deeper understanding of what it truly means to be a “mindful athlete” and learn how running can be used as one tool in their mental wellbeing journey.”

Image: New Balance