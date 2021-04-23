New Balance and Jaden Smith launch recycled sneaker

Sportswear brand New Balance has linked with artist Jaden Smith to debut a unique sneaker crafted with recycled and surplus materials.

The Vision Racer ReWorked sneaker features Spinnex fiber, made with at least 30 percent textile waste cut-offs from factories. The shoe features 16 percent recycled polyester and 10 percent spandex.

“In our commitment to contributing to a healthier planet, we’ve continued to think bigger in terms of unconventional innovation and the Vision Racer ReWorked is a great example of that,” stated Alex Carlson, designer, materials innovation, and sustainability for New Balance, in a release.

“We approached this launch with Jaden Smith, a leader in environmental activism, through the lens of reducing waste long term and created a product that uniquely transforms recycled materials as a result while maintaining the style and trend-forwardness for which the Vision Racer is known.”

The Vision Racer ReWorked launch is part of New Balance’s larger sustainability initiative. The company stated it is continuing to produce an apparel collection featuring a green leaf icon which signifies that the apparel is made with at least 50 percent environmentally preferred materials such as recycled or organic content.