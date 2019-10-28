New Balance collaborates on functional footwear for healthcare professionals

New Balance has launched a new collection to bring functional yet stylish footwear to the healthcare community. The global athletic leader teamed with medical apparel company FIGS on a capsule line of footwear designed to meet the needs of medical professionals.

"We are honored to be working with FIGS, a truly innovative brand that is bringing modern design to the healthcare industry," Joe Grondin, New Balance's collaboration manager said in a statement.

The collaboration will initially launch with two women's styles and one men's style, all of which with lightweight and durable performance features such as water resistance that will help doctors, nurses, residents and medical students in their work.

The New Balance x FIGS shoes will launch later this month on the FIGS website.

"This is a fantastic partnership and we are excited to bring shoes specifically engineered for our healthcare community into the world," Heather Hasson, FIGS co-founder and co-CEO stated.